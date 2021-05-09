Late Sunday afternoon, Rutgers Football got yet another surprise transfer as former Bucknell wide receiver Brandon Sanders announced his decision to join the program via Twitter.

Sanders is listed as a 6-foot, 205-pound wide receiver who recently just finished his third season with the Bison this past spring where he recorded 23 receptions for 264 yards and two touchdowns in just four games.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native was also named All-Patriot League first team in 2021, marking the second time that he's earned the honor as he was also named first team back in 2019.

