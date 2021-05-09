Rutgers Football lands Bucknell transfer WR Brandon Sanders
Late Sunday afternoon, Rutgers Football got yet another surprise transfer as former Bucknell wide receiver Brandon Sanders announced his decision to join the program via Twitter.
Sanders is listed as a 6-foot, 205-pound wide receiver who recently just finished his third season with the Bison this past spring where he recorded 23 receptions for 264 yards and two touchdowns in just four games.
The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native was also named All-Patriot League first team in 2021, marking the second time that he's earned the honor as he was also named first team back in 2019.
Sanders is now the sixth transfer to join the Scarlet Knights this offseason, joining the likes of former Temple products David Nwaogwugwu, Ifeanyi Maijeh and Christian Braswell to go along with former UNC Tarheel Patrice Rene and former Kansas State Wildcat Joshua Youngblood.
This past spring season was supposed to be Sanders third year with the program, but since every player received a free year of eligibility, Sanders will now instead have three years of eligibility remaining instead of two.
