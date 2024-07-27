Winn becomes only the third recruit in the class of 2027 nationwide to commit to a school, joining athlete Tank White at Syracuse and defensive end Zane Rowe at Oklahoma.

One day after landing the first tight end of its 2025 class, Rutgers Football kicked off its 2027 recruiting class with a tight end after Jacksonville, Florida native Connor Winn verbally committed to the Scarlet Knights on social media.

In his lone season starting as a freshman at Bartram Trail High School in Florida, Winn caught eight passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. He showcased as a big play threat over the middle of the field and a solid blocker in the run game.

Winn has two other Power Four offers from local rivals Maryland and Syracuse, as well as higher-caliber Group of Five programs UConn, Liberty, and Western Kentucky. He visited the Scarlet Knights twice prior to committing, in July and October of 2023.

At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds going into his sophomore year of high school, it remains to be seen how Winn will continue to grow into his frame at the position. However, as Winn continues to grow and gain experience at the high school level Rutgers' early interest in him could turn out to be a wise investment.