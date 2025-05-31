Rutgers Football lands 2026 Pennsylvania Four-Star OL Tyler Duell

The 6-foot-6, 280-pounds offensive lineman hails from West Chester East High School, which is only about an hour and a half from Rutgers campus in Piscataway.

Rutgers Football continues to have one of their best offensive line recruiting hauls in a long time, as they've landed yet another Four-Star recruit today in Tyler Duell from Pennsylvania.

Duell becomes the 12th overall commit in the class, the third on the offensive line. He also becomes the fifth Four-Star commit of the class, joining wide receiver Dyzier Carter, fellow offensive lineman Jared Smith, EDGE Wydeek Collier, and safety Chris Hewitt Jr.

The Pennsylvania native is also currently rated as the 34th-ranked offensive tackle nationally and the No 6 overall recruit in the state of Pennsylvania for the 2026 class.

In the end, Duell chose Rutgers over 18 other offers from schools such as Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, West Virginia and several others. Duell also had Official Visits planned to check out Cincinnati, Kentucky, and Pittsburgh, but those are all likely to be cancelled now that he is committed.