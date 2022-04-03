 Rutgers Football issues offer to 2023 Missouri WR Fredrick Moore
football

Rutgers Football issues offer to 2023 Missouri WR Fredrick Moore

Rutgers dished out a rare offer in the Show-Me State last month to 2023 Cardinal Ritter (MO) wide receiver Fredrick Moore.

The 6-foot-1, 159-pounder has fielded offers and interest from schools across the Big Ten, although this opportunity from the Scarlet Knights has a new level of meaning.

“It's a blessing,” he told The Knight Report. “It's a heartfelt experience.”

That heartfelt experience centered around his conversation with head coach Greg Schiano.

He broke down the details of their discussion, what stood out and his stance on what’s being built on the banks.

