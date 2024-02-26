Along with inking cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey to a new contract extension , Rutgers Football also made a new deal with wide receivers coach Dave Brock last month according to an OPRA request.

According to the OPRA request, the new deal states that Brock will add a one year extension to his deal taking all the way until February 2026 and he will now be making $600,000 for the final year of that deal.

Brock's previous deal had him under contract through February 2025 and he made $500,000 for the 2023 season and is set to make $550,000 this upcoming year. So with this new extension, he adds a year to his deal and gets some more money in the process.

