Rutgers Football has inked one of it's top defensive assistant coaches to a contract extensions today as cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey's new deal will keep him with the Scarlet Knights through the 2025 season.

According to the OPRA request, the new deal states Orphey will make $500,000 per year over the next two seasons starting on March 1st, 2024.

These numbers indicate a significant raise for Orphey, who made $400,000 last season and was scheduled to make that same amount this upcoming year as well. The deal also comes with a one year extension as he is now under contract until February 2026, while the previous deal expired in February 2025.

This is a big win for the Scarlet Knights, as Orphey has emerged as one of the better recruiters not only within this program, but also amongst the top in the Big Ten Conference.

Stay tuned for more on Orphey and other Rutgers Football news right here on The Knight Report!