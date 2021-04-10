Rutgers Football stayed hot on the recruiting trail on Friday, as Owensboro (KY) quarterback Gavin Wimsatt announced his pledge to the Scarlet Knights. National Signing Day for the 2022 class is eight months away, and there will be plenty of movement in the Rivals recruiting rankings from now until then, but for now it looks like Rutgers could finish in the top 10 or slide down into the 20's. There is no telling the future, but as things stand today, Rutgers has a top 10 class. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL JUNE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Wimsatt is Rutgers 11th commit of the class, which ties Boston College, LSU and Ohio State for the second most in the entire country per Rivals. Having a higher number of pledges this early in the cycle is certainly helping the Scarlet Knights early standing so Rutgers finishing with a Rivals’ top five class will be difficult. Rutgers has the No. 7 class in the nation, trailing Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Texas A&M respectively. Per the Rivals formula, Rutgers has 989 points, which is 14 points behind Texas A&M and 48 points ahead of Penn State at No. 8. Rutgers has an average star ranking of 3.45, which is the lowest among schools in the top 10. For comparison’s sake, only two programs that finished in Rivals’ top 10 signed classes with lower than a 3.6 star ranking per commitment in the 2021 cycle – Michigan (No. 9, 3.57) and Notre Dame (No. 10, 3.44). For more details on the Rivals rankings formula, click here.

Rutgers offered Wimsatt back in September of 2020, and at first they weren't really in the conversation, but after building a good relationship with the staff, the Scarlet Knights started a long climb to the top. “I definitely want to get a look at Rutgers,” he said. “The coaches told me they’re building new facilities that look really nice and top-tier. I also want to be around the culture and see what that’s like." A few months later in February 2021, Wimsatt and his family took a self guided tour to Rutgers and TKR's Alex Gleitman broke down how big that is during the current dead period. "He recently took a visit with his family to Rutgers to check out the campus and surrounding area, not being able to meet with the staff due to the ongoing dead period. The trip speaks volumes since the family had to pay for it out of their own pocket, showing how serious Wimsatt is about becoming a part of the "R Family"." Rivals lists Wimsatt with a 5.9 recruit ranking, the highest designation for a four-star prospect. He’s the No. 3 dual threat quarterback in the country and No. 60 overall recruit in the class of 2022.