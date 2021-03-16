While the defense shined in Greg Schiano's first year back On The Banks, there is no doubt that Rutgers needs to make some strides on the offensive side of the ball to compete for Big Ten and national championships.

The staff is working on that part, and has done some serious work in upgrading the talent on the roster through the transfer portal, the 2021 class, and the efforts put in so far in the 2022 cycle. Two players the coaches are chasing that could help close the gap sooner versus later are QB Gavin Wimsatt of Kentucky and RB Samuel Brown of Pennsylvania.

What would RU be getting in Wimsatt and/or Brown? Find out in this edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast.

