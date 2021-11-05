Rutgers Football hoping to keep winning ways going against Wisconsin

Rutgers Football, who is now 4-4 on the year and fresh off a win over Illinois on the road, will welcome the No. 21 ranked Wisconsin Badgers to town for another Big Ten matchup. TKR has the latest on this week's game below, but before that here is a quick word from our from our sponsor. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Here's everything you need to know about this week's matchup. WHEN: Saturday at 3:30 EST, Big Ten Network WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Wisconsin Badgers WHERE: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, NJ PLAYERS TO WATCH: QUARTERBACK GRAHAM MERTZ Mertz possesses a big arm and ability to throw with different paces from inside the pocket. He has struggled in the beginning of the season but has done a much better job the past 4 games in protecting the football. When Mertz puts it all together, he is accurate and strong pocket passer that the Badgers will need from him to finish up this second half of the season. RUNNING BACK CHEZ MELLUSI Mellusi is what makes the Badgers offense successful due to his play making in the backfield. Mellusi is an explosive running back who has very good open field vision in setting defenders up. Along with his vision, his lateral quickness allows him to get even more yards after contact. Mellusi can also be a threat in the passing game when needed. LINEBACKER LEO CHENAL Chenal is the leader for the Wisconsin defense in leading the team in tackles so far with 48. Chenal is a sideline-to-sideline player while being discipline enough to read and react to running plays in between the tackles. He does a nice job of filling the gaps but not over pursuing to allow breakaway runs.