Rutgers Football home opener versus Temple moved to Thursday night

Rutgers Football was originally set to open up the season against the Temple Owls on Sept. 4, 2021, however that is no longer the case. Sources have told us here at The Knight Report that the game will now be played on Thursday, Sept. 2 instead.

The Thursday night game will mark the first time the program has hosted a Thursday night game since Rutgers hosted Louisville at the end of the 2012 season.

This matchup will be the 35th time the two former Big East / American Athletic Conference foes have played one another and it will be the first time the two have met since 2013 when then head coach Kyle Flood defeated the Matt Rhule led Owls by a final score of 23-20.

For more on what the 2021 Rutgers Football schedule, check out the chart below.