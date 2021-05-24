Rutgers Football home opener versus Temple moved to Thursday night
Rutgers Football was originally set to open up the season against the Temple Owls on Sept. 4, 2021, however that is no longer the case. Sources have told us here at The Knight Report that the game will now be played on Thursday, Sept. 2 instead.
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE
The Thursday night game will mark the first time the program has hosted a Thursday night game since Rutgers hosted Louisville at the end of the 2012 season.
This matchup will be the 35th time the two former Big East / American Athletic Conference foes have played one another and it will be the first time the two have met since 2013 when then head coach Kyle Flood defeated the Matt Rhule led Owls by a final score of 23-20.
For more on what the 2021 Rutgers Football schedule, check out the chart below.
|DATE
|OPPNENT
|SITE
|
September 2nd
|
Temple Owls (AAC)
|
SHI Stadium
(Piscataway, NJ)
|
September 11th
|
@Syracuse Orange (ACC)
|
Carrier Dome (Syracuse, NY)
|
September 18th
|
Delaware Blue Hens (CAA)
|
SHI Stadium
(Piscataway, NJ)
|
September 25th
|
@Michigan Wolverines (B1G)
|
Michigan Stadium
(Ann Arbor, MI)
|
October 2nd
|
Ohio State Buckeyes (B1G)
|
SHI Stadium
(Piscataway, NJ)
|
October 9th
|
Michigan State Spartans (B1G)
|
SHI Stadium
(Piscataway, NJ)
|
October 17th
|
@Northwestern Wildcats (B1G)
|
Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)
|
October 23rd
|
BYE WEEK
|
N/A
|
October 30th
|
@Illinois Fighting Illini (B1G)
|
Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
|
November 6th
|
Wisconsin Badgers (B1G)
|
SHI Stadium
(Piscataway, NJ)
|
November 13th
|
@Indiana Hoosiers (B1G)
|
Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
|
November 20th
|
@Penn State Nittany Lions (B1G)
|
Beaver Stadium
(University Park, PA)
|
November 27th
|
Maryland Terrapins (B1G)
|
SHI Stadium
(Piscataway, NJ)
|
December 4th
|
Big Ten Championship
|
Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board