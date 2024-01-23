Ferrell is a Hamilton, N.J. native, who comes to Piscataway after 11 seasons at Kent state, where he started out as a graduate assistant, spent time as an outside linebackers coach and most recently was the defensive line coach and assistant head coach for the Golden Flash.

“Currently the defensive line coach, Ferrell served as outside linebackers coach in 2018, while the Flashes' transitioned to a 3-4 defense. He also served as the Flashes' interim head coach in December of 2017 and has been with the Flashes' coaching staff since 2012.

In 2021, Ferrell's defensive line was a big part of the Flashes' 7-7 record. They helped the Flashes defense create 25 total turnovers throughout the 2021 season, ranking them tenth in the nation for turnovers forced. That impact helped the Flashes to a stellar turnover ratio, ranking third in the nation. Sophomore defensive lineman CJ West led the team with four sacks and was second on the team with eight tackles for loss under Ferrell. West made 43 total tackles and recovered a fumble as well.

Ferrell's defensive line helped the Golden Flashes attain a 3-1 record in 2020. In the first game of the season, on November 4 at home against Eastern Michigan, the d-line held the Eagles to a mere 61 rushing yards for the game. Redshirt junior defensive end Zayin West finished second on the team in total tackles with 23.

Ferrell led the defensive line and helped the Golden Flashes to their first bowl win in program history in 2019 with a 51-41 victory over Utah State in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl. He coached Theo Majette, who earned third-team all-MAC honors. Majette tallied a team-high 5.5 sacks along with 40 tackles and a forced fumble.

Following the February signing period of 2019, Ferrell was rated as one of the top five recruiters in the Mid-American Conference by 247sports. He played an integral role in netting the fifth best class in the conference for 2018 and the fourth best in 2019.

Ferrell was promoted to a full-time assistant in January of 2016 after spending three seasons as a defensive graduate assistant. In 2017, nose tackle Jon Cunningham claimed All-Mid-American Conference honors, while defensive end Matt Sommers was named to the Academic All-MAC Team. Kent State's pass defense ranked third in the MAC.

In 2016, two Kent State defensive linemen earned All-MAC honors, including a first team selection for Terence Waugh. Theo Eboigbe was named to the Academic All-MAC Team.

In 2015, Ferrell helped the Flashes rank third in the Mid-American Conference in both total defense and pass defense and fourth in rushing defense. As a grad assistant, Ferrell's main focus was with the defensive line, where Terence Waugh was named to the All-MAC First Team.

Prior to Kent State, Ferrell spent four seasons as a high school coach, including three at The Hun School of Princeton in New Jersey.A four-year letterwinner on the defensive line with the Golden Flashes from 2004-07, Ferrell was an All-Mid-American Conference First Team selection and team captain as a senior. He is currently fifth in school history with 45.5 tackles for loss during his career. He then signed as a free agent with the Indianapolis Colts, playing throughout the 2008 preseason.

A native of Hamilton, N.J., Ferrell was an all-state defensive lineman at Steinert High School and was inducted into Steinert's Athletic Hall of Fame.

He and his wife, Talea, have a daughter, Gayle."

Stay tuned right here for more on Rutgers Football's Defensive Line coach and other Scarlet Knights athletics news right here on The Knight Report!