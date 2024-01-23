Campenni is a West Pittston, PA native, who comes to Piscataway after five seasons at Bowling Green where he worked his way all the way up to Assistant Head Coach this past season. Prior to that he was graduate assistant at Boston College and played his college ball at UConn, so he checks off all of the Northeast boxes.

Here’s his full bio via BGSUFalcons.com

“Julian Campenni is in his fifth season on Scot Loeffler's staff after being named the defensive line coach in December of 2018. In February of 2022 he also assumed the title of defensive run game coordinator coordinator and in February 2023 Loffler elevated Campenni to assistant head coach.

Campenni spent part of the summer in 2022 with the Green Bay Packers as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.In 2021 under Campenni, the defensive line was stellar as the BGSU defense led the way after it recorded its best season dating back to the 2013 MAC championship year, allowing opponents only 373.7 yards per game. Karl Brooks earned All-MAC honors after finishing the regular season No. 5 in the MAC with 7.5 sacks.

Brooks enters the 2022 season No. 7 all-time at Bowling Green with 17.5 sacks.In his first season as the defensive line coach, Campenni’s unit racked up 13.5 sacks as the BGSU defense created pressure throughout the year on opposing quarterbacks. Brooks led the team in sacks, while David Konowalski led the Falcons in tackles for loss.

Campenni came to Bowling Green in December of 2018 after two seasons as a graduate assistant at Boston College where Loeffler was the offensive coordinator.

At Boston College, Campenni assisted with the offensive line, a unit that ranked 11th in the country in sacks allowed, 24th in rushing yards and first in fewest penalties. Prior to that time, he spent a season as the defensive line coach at Wyoming Area High School in Exeter, Pa., winning a conference championship.

A 2015 Connecticut graduate, Campenni was a second team All-American Athletic Conference performer as a senior. He played in 47 career games, starting 38 times at UConn.

Following his collegiate playing career in 2015, Campenni was invited to the Indianapolis Colts rookie minicamp."

