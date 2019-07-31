Rutgers head football coach Chris Ash spoke to the media on Wednesday morning signaling the start of the 2019 season. Below is a list of a couple of tidbits on the recent movement among the roster.

QB JOHNNY LANGAN DENIED NCAA WAIVER This offseason was a wild one throughout the entire NCAA with a lot of transfers becoming immediately eligible. However that wasn't the case for Johnny Langan as he was the only one of three incoming transfers that joined the Rutgers Football program in spring that was denied. However Chris Ash did announce that are in the process of appealing the NCAA's decision.

WR/DB ZIHIR LACEWELL HAS LEFT THE PROGRAM -- It was reported a couple of weeks ago that Lacewell was no longer with the program and has joined the Garden City CC (JUCO) program a couple weeks ago. Lacewell had an odd career in his two years at Rutgers, starting at the wide receiver position and moving over to safety early into this past offseason. The one positive about Lacewell leaving means that there is yet another open scholarship in what was originally expected to be a small 2020 class.

DL RAYYAN BUELL WILL NOT BE JOINING THE PROGRAM -- Buell was one of the last additions to the 2019 class in late January, but after signing in February and choosing Buell will no longer be joining the program this fall. It is unknown where he ends up, but he is listed as a student still in the Rutgers University student directory.

DL RON JOHNSON STILL SET TO ARRIVE, WORKING ON ACADEMICS -- According to head coach Chris Ash, Michigan transfer defensive lineman Ron Johnson is still working on a couple of academic things back at the University of Michigan. However he is still expected to join the program at some point this fall. Johnson has two years of eligibility remaining.

DB ZAMIR MICKENS NOW ON MEDICAL SCHOLARSHIP -- After arriving to camp last season as a last minute surprise addition to the roster, Zamir Mickens will not longer count towards the scholarship count and will now be on a medical scholarship per Coach Ash. This one hurts a little bit as the safety unit already has little depth and now subtracts not one but two safeties this offseason in Mickens and Lacewell.