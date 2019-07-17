Rutgers Scarlet Knights Football program has lost another player to transfer this offseason.

After talking with a couple of different sources, TKR has confirmed that wide receiver / safety Zihir Lacewell has left Rutgers and is now enrolled at Garden City Community College, while looking for his next school.

Lacewell was recently switched from wide receiver to safety this offseason, likely due to the lack of depth at the safety position. With Lacewell leaving, the Scarlet Knights are now down to seven safeties on the roster and only three (Christian Izien, Jarrett Paul and Tim Barrow) have playing experience with the Scarlet Knights.

The one positive to take away from this news is that the Scarlet Knights now have another open scholarship to use on the 2020 recruiting cycle, a class that was previously expected to be no more than 15.

