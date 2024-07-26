Rothhaar's commitment now puts the class at a whopping 30 commits, with many coming from June and July.

Rutgers Football has yet again added to its 2025 recruiting class, welcoming in its first tight end after flipping Kent State commit Ben Rothhaar . A native of Norwalk, Ohio, Rothhaar committed to the Scarlet Knights after attending one of the program's camps on Thursday.

Rothhaar had originally committed to the Golden Flashes on June 23rd after receiving an offer in late February. He also received an offer from Western Michigan a week later in March, and he ended up visiting both programs in the spring.

In his junior season at Norwalk, Rothhaar caught 32 passes for 451 yards with three touchdowns, and even returned five kickoffs for 132 yards and a touchdown.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound tight end is a versatile athlete, as he played on both sides of the ball for the Truckers, racking up 74 tackles and intercepting a pass as a safety. He is also a four-sport athlete, competing in football, basketball, baseball, and track and will look to earn his 16th varsity letter in his senior year.

Rothhaar will add to the Scarlet Knights' tight end room as a group that has not had consistent production in several years, and now adds a new position coach in Scott Vallone. He fits the mold of Rutgers' current tight ends as a good athlete with size and room to grow into the role of the position. While the Scarlet Knights may not use the position much in the passing game, offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca still heavily values his tight ends as blockers in the run game.

While Rothhaar may not contribute on day one as he bulks up to Big Ten-caliber size, he is an intriguing option to look out for in the future as the Scarlet Knights get their tight end for the 2025 recruiting class.

Rothhaar is the lone 2025 commit from the state of Ohio, and the first from the Buckeye State since Elijah King in the 2024 class.