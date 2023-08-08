One could argue Lewis was Rutgers’ most consistent player last season, recording 55 tackles with eight for loss, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. While his numbers might not jump off the page, Lewis made a lot of plays that do not show up in the box score and was a force to be reckoned with in every game he appeared.

Despite Rutgers’ offense not performing well last season, its defense showed it has the talent to be a quality bunch and it all starts with the defensive line. Although they might not have recorded as many sacks as they hoped for, the Scarlet Knights boast a pair of skillful defensive ends, Aaron Lewis and Wesley Bailey .

Lewis was recently named First Team All-Big Ten by Pro Football Focus and preseason All-Big Ten (second team) by Athlon Sports. He also earned a Third Team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and Phil Steele last season, an honorable mention by the media, and third-team all-conference by Pro Football Focus.

Lewis already has the type of pass-rushing skills that could take him to the next level, but if he can make yet another leap it will be a scary sight for opposing teams and one that could make the difference between Rutgers winning and losing some games.

Although Lewis garnered most of the attention, Bailey also had a productive season at defensive end with 12 starts while collecting 30 tackles with eight for loss and a team-high 3.5 sacks. Bailey was named a preseason All-Big Ten (fourth team) by Athlon Sports and earned the David Bender Award by the team as its top lineman in 2022.

In addition, Rutgers brings back several key defensive tackles Kyonte Hamilton, Mayan Ahanotu, and Troy Rainey. Ahanotu enters his senior season with preseason All-Big Ten (fourth team) honors by Phil Steele and the Douglas A. Smith Award as the most improved defensive player during spring practice.

Kenny Fletcher and Jordan Thompson also return off productive seasons where Thompson appeared in all 12 games and totaled 18 tackles with a pass breakup. Fletcher played in 11 games and collected five tackles with 2.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks.

The Scarlet Knights welcome/return Cam’Ron Stewart, DJ Allen, Zaire Angoy, Rene Konga, Henry Hughes Jr, Keshon Griffin, Isaiah Iton, Djibril Abdou Rahman, and JaSire Peterson.