Where Does Rutgers Basketball Rank Among Nation’s Most Valuable Programs?

On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal released an interesting article that took a look at which programs in college basketball are the most valuable. based on a study from Dr. Ryan Brewer of Indiana University - Columbus.

According to that report Journal, Brewer's objective was to determine what college basketball programs would be worth if they could be bought and purchased similarly to professional sports teams.

To determine the value of each program, Brewer studied "revenues and cash flows while making financial projections about the team’s sustainability."

Leading the list of the country's most valuable college basketball programs are the names you would expect, as North Carolina is ranked No. 1 overall, with an enterprise value of $378 million and Duke is just behind them at $370 million. These are the only two programs in the country valued above $300 million each.

Other schools within the top 10 include Indiana, Ohio State, Louisville, Arizona, Syracuse, Illinois, Kentucky and Arkansas.