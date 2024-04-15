Advertisement
Rutgers Football DL Rene Konga will enter the Transfer Portal

Alec Crouthamel • TheKnightReport
Rutgers Football defensive lineman Rene Konga will enter the transfer portal midway through spring practices, per source. He will have one year of eligibility remaining as he looks for a new home before the season starts.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive tackle first joined the program reclassifying and enrolling in the 2020 class from Ontario, Canada as a three-star recruit. Konga saw little time on the field in his first two seasons, playing in two games in 2021, but became a key depth piece on the interior defensive line in 2022 and 2023.

He played in 19 games in his final two seasons, finishing his Rutgers career with 14 total tackles - three for loss - and two sacks. He also forced a fumble on a strip-sack of Northwestern quarterback Ben Bryant in the Scarlet Knights' season-opening win over the Wildcats in 2023. After four seasons at Rutgers, Konga will spend his final collegiate season elsewhere.

Stay tuned for any Rutgers Football news and updates with spring practices in full swing here at The Knight Report!

