Rutgers Football defensive lineman Rene Konga will enter the transfer portal midway through spring practices, per source. He will have one year of eligibility remaining as he looks for a new home before the season starts.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive tackle first joined the program reclassifying and enrolling in the 2020 class from Ontario, Canada as a three-star recruit. Konga saw little time on the field in his first two seasons, playing in two games in 2021, but became a key depth piece on the interior defensive line in 2022 and 2023.

He played in 19 games in his final two seasons, finishing his Rutgers career with 14 total tackles - three for loss - and two sacks. He also forced a fumble on a strip-sack of Northwestern quarterback Ben Bryant in the Scarlet Knights' season-opening win over the Wildcats in 2023. After four seasons at Rutgers, Konga will spend his final collegiate season elsewhere.

