Clark early enrolled at Rutgers back in January of 2017. He played sparingly in his first season as a Scarlet Knights, mostly appearing on special teams units to get a true feel for the speed of college football.

Late last season, Clark made the switch from offensive line to defensive line, a position in which he was excelling at this past April.

“I see him providing a lot of value for us on the defensive line,’’ ex-Scarlet Knights head coach Chris Ash told TKR at the beginning of the spring. “He’s big, strong and athletic. He has a lot to learn in order to catch up with the other guys. I like what I saw out of him today. I’ve liked what I saw out of him so far this offseason with the workouts too. I’m excited about the move and I’m anxious to see if that’s something that can stick for him.’’

Unfortunately for Clark, he wasn't able to show off his offseason progress last summer as he suffered what is now considered a career ending injury. Clark is now the fifth player from the 2017 recruiting class no longer with the Rutgers Football program, joining the likes of Travis Vokolek, Brendan DeVera, Syhiem Simmons, and Edwin Lopez.

