Rutgers football candidates for captain, 2021

It was nearly winter when Rutgers football named its four captains of the 2020 season a year ago. Bo Melton, Olakunle Fatukasi, Lawrence Stevens, and Adam Korsak were each voted by their teammates as the leaders of the team on Dec. 15 with one game to go against Nebraska. All four players are back heading into the 2021 season, but that doesn't mean they'll be appointed as captains again. In May, head coach Greg Schiano was asked about when captains would be named. He couldn't pinpoint a time, but the thought it is at some point during training camp which gets going shortly. "The captain thing is every year a little bit different the timing and I haven't gotten quite the feel yet, but I would say probably earlier than later this year, as opposed to a year ago." Take a look at a few candidates below.

QB Noah Vedral (0) (Twitter -- @RFootball)

Offense QB Noah Vedral: Even though he came in as a transfer, Vedral did a good job of rallying the troops and providing leadership. During the spring game, you saw Vedral be extremely vocal on the sidelines. This is Vedral’s team and is he set to be the starting quarterback again. WR Bo Melton: As mentioned, Melton was a captain last season and he came back for an extra year. The Egg Harbor native had his best year on the field a year ago by a wide margin, and has improved this season. Melton is one of the faces of the team and his coaches and teammates all think highly of him. OL Nick Krimin: The St. Joseph (Metuchen) product is back for his sixth season. The big 6-foot-6, 315-pounder has played in 40 games with 24 starts at center and guard. Krimin has been a stalwart on the line and is willing to play anywhere to help the team.

DE Mike Tverodv (97) (Richard Schnyderite - TheKnightReport.Net)

Defense LB Olakunle Fatukasi: A returning captain, Fatukasi shook off an opportunity to enter the 2021 NFL Draft to come back to Rutgers for another year. Fatukasi was recently named to the Chuck Bednarik Award preseason watch list, and based on votes, was fifth in the preseason Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year poll. Fatukasi led the Big Ten in tackles in 2020. S Christian Izien: Izien really came on late last season with four interceptions, and the coaches kept him mostly out of spring camp to save his body. Izien has made strides at Rutgers and looks to start at one of the safety spots in 2021. The position lacks experienced depth, so Izien will be counted on a ton. DE Mike Tverdov: At some point, Tverdov is going to be a captain, and it could be this season in his fifth year. Tverdov bleeds scarlet, is a hard worker, has been around campus since he was a kid, and has a motor on the field that is unmatched. Tverdov is expected to start at defensive end, and he’s played a ton of football since his redshirt freshman campaign in 2018.