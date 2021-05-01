Rutgers football saw 14 freshmen enroll early in January. Three months later they are now participating in spring practice.

One of the newcomers to the team is safety Alijah Clark from Camden. Clark came on board as a four-star recruit and plays a key position that is in search of depth and starter. Clark impressed during winter workouts, however he got banged up now and will miss some time and/or be limited.

Nonetheless, head coach Greg Schiano is high on the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder, who was named Third-Team All-State by NJ.com as a senior as he generated 357 receiving yards and four touchdowns and 22 tackles on defense. He had five interceptions as a junior.

“Alijah, he got on campus and did a great job in the winter program,” Schaino told TKR on Monday. “He really showed why we were so excited about him as a recruit. He's coming along. He got bumped up a little bit, so he's kind of rehabbing a little right now. It's not anything too serious, but we're not going to be able to get a great look at him in spring football. But we saw what we needed to see. I think he's got to learn our schemes and, but he's very, very athletic and he's very, very gifted.”

