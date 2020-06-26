TheKnightReport - Rutgers Football adds West Virginia TE transfer Jovani Haskins

Just when you thought the transfer portal was done with for Rutgers Football, they go out and land another transfer, as TheKnightReport has confirmed that former Miami and West Virginia tight end Jovani Haskins has joined the program.

The New Jersey native is a former Bergenfield High School (NJ) product who chose the Miami Hurricanes out of high school as a member of the 2016 recruiting class and redshirted his lone season with the program before transferring to West Virginia in 2017.

