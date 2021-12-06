Rutgers Football adds Wagner to finalize their 2022 schedule

Rutgers Football has finalized its 2022 schedule with the addition of Wagner according to a report from Kevin Kelley of FBSchedules.com .

This meet between the Scarlet Knights and the Seahawks will be the first ever matchup between the two programs. However both programs are coming into this game off two very different seasons.

Rutgers is fresh off a season where they finished with a record of 5-7 with victories over the likes of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Syracuse and Temple. Now on the flip side the Seahawks are coming off a year where they went 0-11 with out of conference losses to Buffalo, Delaware State and Fordham along with seven Northeast Conference losses.

Now according to the report, the Scarlet Knights will pay $425,000 to Wagner and will welcome them to SHI Stadium on September 10th, 2022.