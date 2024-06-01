The 6-foot-3, 320-pounds defensive tackle hails from North Gwinnett High School down in Georgia and is only the third prospect from the Peach State since Rivals started tracking recruiting information back in 2002.

Following his Official Visit to Piscataway this past weekend, Rutgers Football has landed their ninth commitment as Class of 2025 defensive tackle Braxton Kyle according a post via social media.

Kyle originally earned his offer from the Scarlet Knights back in February and came up to campus back in early April where he got to meet the staff, check out the facilities and just see what the program has to offer. Following that visit, he scheduled an Official Visit to return this weekend and the rest was history.

Now Kyle is a three-year starter at his high school, but this past season as a junior, he really exploded onto the scene finishing with 55 total tackles (35 solo), 23 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 10 QB Hurries, and one forced fumble.

With the addition of Kyle, Rutgers Football now has two defensive line commits as he joins OL/DL Miron Guaman and Florida defensive tackle Jyon Simon as the other linemen currently committed. .