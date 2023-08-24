Rutgers Football has added a new Special Teams analyst to the staff today in former Arkansas-Pine Bluff linebackers coach Jake Bahr recently according to Football Scoop.

Bahr is a Texas native, who comes to Piscataway after one season at Arkansas-Pine Bluff where he was the program's linebackers coach.

Prior to that he spent time four years working for the UConn Football program working his way up from graduate assistant to full time linebackers coach, where he worked alongside then Huskies Special Team Coordinator and current Scarlet Knights Special Teams Quality Control coach Eddie Allen.