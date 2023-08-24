Rutgers Football adds FCS assistant Jake Bahr in analyst role
Rutgers Football has added a new Special Teams analyst to the staff today in former Arkansas-Pine Bluff linebackers coach Jake Bahr recently according to Football Scoop.
Bahr is a Texas native, who comes to Piscataway after one season at Arkansas-Pine Bluff where he was the program's linebackers coach.
Prior to that he spent time four years working for the UConn Football program working his way up from graduate assistant to full time linebackers coach, where he worked alongside then Huskies Special Team Coordinator and current Scarlet Knights Special Teams Quality Control coach Eddie Allen.
Here’s his full bio via UAPBLIONSROAR.COM
Jake Bahr arrives to the Natural State after spending four years on UConn football staff as a defensive graduate assistant in 2018. He was promoted to the defensive quality control position in the spring of 2019, and was named linebackers coach on September 6, 2021. Bahr coached and developed the linebackers to a very productive season, including 3 of the top 4 tacklers on the team. Linebacker Jackson Mitchell finished the regular season in the top 10 in Total Tackles (FBS).
Bahr joined UConn after spending the previous two seasons at Texas Lutheran University. He served as the defensive line coach and worked with special teams. During the 2017 season, Texas Lutheran University ranked in the top 25 in rush defense (91.8).
Bahr played four seasons at Texas Lutheran University, while earning his bachelor's degree in kinesiology - exercise science. Bahr was an All-Conference linebacker, helping lead the team to three-straight conference championships (2013-15).
