Rutgers Football adds commitment from New York OL/DL Miron Gurman
Just a few weeks after offering, Rutgers Football has landed their first commitment from the state of New York following an Official Visit to campus as Miron Gurman has committed to the program via social media.
The 6-foot-6, 250-pounds prospect hails from Spencerport, New York and plays both tight end and defensive line for his high school team, but projects best as either an offensive or defensive lineman at the next level.
Along with that, Gurman also plays basketball, runs track (12.04 100m) and also does discus throw and shot put too.
The Scarlet Knights were already pretty familiar with Gurman prior to his visit to campus as he camped in Piscataway this past Summer and also attended the Maryland game this past November.
With the addition of Gurman, he becomes the first commitment for the Scarlet Knights from the state of New York and the third overall lineman to join the class as well.
