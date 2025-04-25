WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

TEs coach Scott Vallone on transfer TE Colin Weber: "On tape you can tell he was really natural in the pass game, you can see his basketball background out there on the football field. He has a lot of shake out there to get open and run well. The other thing I was looking for and thankfully I found it was that willingness to be physical and violent. There's some footwork things that we need to get cleaned up, but from a willingness standpoint he is right there."

CBs coach David Rowe on the new look cornerback room: "I think those guys have done a pretty good job so far, obviously some big shoes to fill with Eric (Rogers) and Beam (Robert Longerbeam) trying to go to the next level, but I think those guys did a good of leading the group in the past years to build the room to the position where the next could step up. I think they've been doing a good job and have a lot to work on still."

OL Hank Zilinskas on all three Zilinskas brothers now in New Jersey: “Yeah, it's kind of funny, if you told our family, five, ten years ago that we'd all be in Jersey, we probably would have told you we were crazy, but no, it's awesome. My parents are excited, we've all fallen in love with the state, everything it has to offer, and to have our little brother, right down the road, it's going to be awesome”.

DB Jacobie Henderson on what drew him to Rutgers: “So somewhere that was gonna prepare me to be the best player I could be, and then somewhere where it was more of a pro style environment.

Here it’s football, football, football, and they want you to prepare like a pro. So they take recovery really serious here, preparation really serious, practice really serious, film watching really serious. So it was stuff that would prepare me for the next level. That's all I was looking for.”