Rutgers Baseball versus Ohio State Buckeyes Series Preview

Rutgers is back on the road for another weekend of Big Ten baseball, as they head out to the Midwest for a three-game series with Ohio State.
The Scarlet Knights currently have a record of 18-23 on the year, with a 7-11 record in Big Ten play. On the flip side, the Buckeyes are even worse currently at 10-28 on the season, with a 2-16 record in conference play.
With that being said, here's everything you need to know about this weekend's series.
TV/STREAM/WHEN/WHERE....
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
STREAM: BTN+
WHERE: Bill Davis Stadium (4,450) -- Columbus, Ohio
WHEN....
GAME ONE: Friday at 1:00pm ET
GAME TWO: Saturday at 1:00pm ET
GAME THREE: Sunday at 12:00pm ET
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES....
The Ohio State Buckeyes will look to improve their conference record against Rutgers. Ohio State has played well at home with a 9-8 record. The Buckeyes will be led by their head coach, Justin Haire, who’s in his first season at Ohio State.
The Buckeyes’ pitching staff will also be led by their sophomore right-handed pitcher Drew Erdmann. The Cincinnati transfer had made twelve appearances and six starts in his first season with the Buckeyes. He has posted a 0-5 record with an 11.75 ERA, one save, and 22 strikeouts in 28.1 innings pitched.
On Saturday, sophomore right-handed pitcher Jake Michalak will get the start for the Buckeyes. Michalak has made ten starts this season. He has posted a 1-4 record with an 11.57 ERA, 2.51 WHIP, and 34 strikeouts in 32.2 innings pitched. He has also walked 37 batters.
In the series finale, freshman right-handed pitcher Gavin Kuzniewski will be on for Ohio State. The Indiana native has been one of the best pitchers for the Buckeyes this season. Kuzniewski has made fourteen appearances and three starts. He has posted a 3-3 record with a 5.20 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, and 27 strikeouts in 36.1 innings pitched.
At the plate, the Buckeyes are a decent hitting team with some power hitters in their lineup. Senior third baseman Tyler Pettorini has been leading Ohio State’s offense. Pettorini is slashing .321/.390/.566 with 51 hits, nine doubles, a team-high ten home runs, 35 RBIs, and a .956 OPS.
Senior outfielder Trey Lipsey is another big bat in Ohio State’s lineup. The veteran outfielder is slashing .306/.486/.500 with 41 hits, nine doubles, five home runs, 33 walks, sixteen HBPs, and a team-high .986 OPS. Two other Ohio State hitters to watch in the series are Matthew Graveline and Lee Ellis.
RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS....
The Scarlet Knights are looking to rebound after a poor showing against Minnesota last weekend and were walked off on by the St. John’s Red Storm in their midweek game. Rutgers has lost four out of their last five games.
True freshman right-handed pitcher Landon Mack will get the start for the Scarlet Knights in the series opener. Mack has been terrific on the mound for the Scarlet Knights. Mack has posted a 3-4 record with a 3.54 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, a .232 opponent batting average, and a 1.9 BB/9.
Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Quinn Berglin will get the start for the Scarlet Knights in Saturday’s game. Berglin has posted a 3-3 record with a 4.18 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, and 26 strikeouts in 32.1 innings pitched.
In the series finale, redshirt freshman right-handed pitcher Justin Shadek will be on the mound for Rutgers. Shadek has pitched much better after a horrid start to the season. Shadek has posted a 2-3 record with a 7.30 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts in 40.2 innings pitched.
The Rutgers offense needs to show signs of life this weekend after a terrible game against the Golden Gophers last weekend. Trevor Cohen continues to lead the Scarlet Knights' offense. Cohen is slashing .361/.435/.488 with a team-high 60 hits, sixteen doubles, one home run, 24 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and a .923 OPS.
Sophomore first baseman Ty Doucette has provided most of the power for the Scarlet Knights. The Canadian-born corner infielder is slashing .331/.415/.497 with 56 hits, four doubles, a team-high eight home runs, 35 RBIs, and a .912 OPS.
