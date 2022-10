Rutgers Football has added a few new out of conference opponents to it's future schedules, as the Scarlet Knights will take on Akron, Ohio and UMass over the next few seasons according to fbschedules.com .

The three series are all listed as home games for the Scarlet Knights...

Now despite the three series, Rutgers still has plenty of out of conference openings on a lot of it's future schedules, however this does finalize the 2023 schedule. Next season the Scarlet Knights will play all of their OOC games at home as they will welcome the Temple Owls and Virginia Tech Hokies to SHI Stadium along with the Ohio Bobcats as listed above.

