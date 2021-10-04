Rutgers fans came out to support the Scarlet Knights against OSU

There was a sea of scarlet in Piscataway over the weekend as Rutgers fans came out to support the Scarlet Knights. Fans started tailgating early, made their way into the stadium fairly early, and were loud at the onset before the rout by the Buckeyes went on.

"I was really pleased. That's why I feel equally disappointed because we had a great turnout," Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said. "Our students were unbelievable. Our fans were -- even as poorly as the game started, our fans stayed in it."

On a day where nothing really went right for Rutgers, Aron Cruickshank gave some life to Rutgers with his long 75-yard touchdown pass from Noah Vedral. Cruickshank took short pass over the middle, made his way outside to the right, and sprinted down the sideline, out racing the Ohio State defenders.

"It meant a lot. The atmosphere is great," Cruickshank said. "I love it and I appreciate. We have the best fans in college football. Hopefully we can get that again. I can't wait."

Teams across the Big Ten have fans pack their home stadiums. Schiano and the players know that the crowd can make a difference in games and a true home field advantage pays dividends.