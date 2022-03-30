Rutgers DL Mayan Ahanotu taking on leadership role this spring

“It’s been good," Ahanotu said. "We got the pads on again and we’ve been knocking. It feels good with this group of guys. I love these guys.”

After spring practice No. 4 this past Saturday, Ahanotu met with the media and talked about a variety of topics including putting on full pads for the first time since the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in December.

One of the elder statesmen on the Rutgers football team's defensive line now is Mayan Ahanotu . The 6-foot-4, 290-pound tackle is in his third year at Rutgers after being at Minnesota for two seasons.

Ahanotu is still adjusting to being an older guys on the team, but he is taking the part seriously.

“It’s pretty crazy," he said. "Taking on that leadership role, I’ve learned from a lot of great seniors, so I’m grateful for being there helping these young guys get better every day.”

This spring, the Tampa, FL. native has a new position coach in Marquise Watson who came over from Ole Miss. Watson is a former New Jersey high school gridiron standout, and Ahanotu likes what he sees in Watson.

"It’s been great. He’s taught me a lot of new things," Ahanotu said. "He’s jumped right in and he’s built our defensive line closer together and we work on new stuff every day.

“His coaching style is unique I’d say. We have a culture on the d-line. We play music and are hyped all the time and crack jokes, but when it’s time to work we work.”

Last season, Ahanotu played in all 13 games with eight starts on the interior of the d-line. He made 18 tackles including 2.5 for a loss with a strip sack. With room to grow, Ahanotu disclosed what he's working on during the spring and what he did in the offseasno.

“I definitely wanted to work on my stoutness," Ahanotu said. "That’s the biggest thing in the run game. I worked on my escape moves on the offensive line and also pass rush. Got to get to the quarterback.

“It’s not always about making plays. I need to be on my offensive lineman and going through my gap and only my gap. Then you have to see where the running back is at and do an escape move.”

On-field improvement is vital, but so is development in the weight room.

“Of course, Gotta get bigger, faster, stronger," Ahanotu said. "That’s a credit to coach (Jay Butler) and his staff. We’re working in all aspects. When we step in that weight room it’s time to work, too.”

Ahanotu gets a sense that the defensive will be deeper this season with the quality of younger players in the program who are working to get better.

“I would think so just because there are so many young guys who want to play all the way up to the older guys. I think we’re doing a good job. I think it gives the whole d-line a confidence boost knowing that my brother behind is just as good as me. I think that gives us confidence.

“We attack every meeting and every practice. We’re just growing closer together as a group. We’re bonding in the room and getting our chemistry right.”

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

--------------------------------------------------------------

