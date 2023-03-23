Junior right-handed pitcher John Modugno made his third season start and battled in his outing. The Indiana transfer threw 3.1 innings allowing three hits, three runs, one walk, and three strikeouts.

Rutgers Baseball remained perfect in midweek games this season as they knocked off the Lafayette Leopards 13-8. The Scarlet Knights are 5-0 on the year so far in midweek games and also remain a perfect 3-0 at home as well.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Wyatt Parliament came in relief for Modugno. The Empire State native threw 1.2 innings allowing one hit, no runs, no walks, one hit by pitch, and one strikeout.

After a rough outing by Ethan Bowen, right-hander Sam Portnoy came out of the bullpen and pitched enough to earn the win. Portnoy pitched 1.2 innings allowing no hits, no runs, one walk, and one strikeout.

Redshirt junior reliever Garrett French also pitched well in his one inning and recorded two strikeouts. Freshman righty Andrew Goldan came in the ninth but allowed two runs against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Rutgers offense had a productive day, scoring thirteen runs on eleven hits. Freshman second baseman Maximus Martin recorded his first two hits of his collegiate career including the first home run of his career.

Another freshman that had a good day at the dish was outfielder Trevor Cohen. The left-handed hitting outfielder went 2-3 with a double and walk. Catcher Andy Axelson and first baseman Chris Brito both went 2-4 with two RBIs.