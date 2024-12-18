Rutgers Football lands Marshall Transfer Cornerback Jacobie Henderson

Sheffield is listed at 5-foot-11, 191-pounds prospect and hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, but he played his high school ball at Catawba Ridge down in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Rutgers Football has added another Transfer Portal addition today, as Marshall Transfer Cornerback Jacobie Henderson has announced his commitment to the program via social media following a visit to campus.

Out of high school, Henderson was ranked as a 5.5, three--star prospect and committed to Marshall over offers from the likes of Akron, Army, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Kent State, Liberty, Miami (OH), Middle Tennessee State, Navy and Old Dominion.

Henderson went on to spend three seasons at Marshall, appearing in 28 total games and finished with 73 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and 14 pass deflections. This past season he finished with 50 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions while earning All-SBC Third Team honors.

According to PFF, he graded out as one of the better cornerbacks in the nation this season, finishing with an overall grade of 72.4, which ranked 291st overall out of 840 qualifying cornerbacks. He also earned an 69.7 tackling grade and a 75.7 coverage grade.

On top of all that, Henderson also was a part of the Thundering Herd track and field team his freshmen year where he competed in the Marshall Classic where he ran a 7.34 in the 60m to finish 11th overall.

Henderson has two years of eligibility remaining to play for the Scarlet Knights.