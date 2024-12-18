Rutgers Football lands North Texas Transfer Wide Receiver DT Sheffield

Sheffield is listed at 5-foot-10, 170-pounds prospect and hails from Corinth, Mississippi where he played at Corinth High School before enrolling at Northwest Mississippi Community College.

Rutgers Football has added another Transfer Portal addition today, as North Texas Transfer Wide Receiver D.T. Sheffield has announced his commitment to the program via social media following a visit to campus.

Out of high school, Sheffield was unranked and spent two seasons at Northwest Mississippi CC (JUCO) and reclassified as a 2023 recruit. As a JUCO recruit, Sheffield was ranked as a 5.6, three--star prospect and committed to Washington State over offers from the likes of Louisiana-Monroe, McNeese State, New Mexico State, Southern Utah and several others.

Sheffield went on to spend one season at Washington State where he only played in two games before entering the Transfer Portal where he would end up at North Texas ahead of the 2024 season. In his lone season with the Mean Green, Sheffield exploded for 822 yards and a team high 11 touchdowns on just 66 receptions as he earned All-AAC First Team.

According to PFF, he graded out as one of the better wide receivers in the nation this season, finishing with an overall grade of 74.3, which ranked 153rd overall out of 1,021 qualifying wide receivers. He also earned an 76.8 receiving grade.

Sheffield has one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Scarlet Knights.