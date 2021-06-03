Rutgers DB Avery Young gives his thoughts on playing safety

“It's nice to try new things in spring ball,” Young said. “I'm just doing whatever it takes to help the team.”

Avery Young has started 30 games at cornerback for Rutgers while playing in 33 total, but in 2021, he could see time and potentially start at safety. During spring practice, Young lined up at safety and he did so during the Scarlet-White game as well.

Rutgers brought in cornerback Patrice Rene as a sixth-year transfer from North Carolina in addition to Christian Braswell from Temple, who will be with the team in time for training camp. Even before that, TKR shared that Young was going to play some safety.

“Whatever they ask me to do I'll do,” Youngn said. “I'm a team guy, so I'm not going to be opposed to playing corner, nickel, or safety. It doesn't matter to me. ...I tried to learn the whole playbook, but it's a good time to experiment and see what else I can do.”

Head coach Greg Schiano particularly likes the position flexibility that Young now brings to the table, and thinks he can be excellent.

“I think Avery gives us multiple position value,” Schiano said. “He can play corner, we know that. He can play 'star' which is our nickel, and he can also play safety. When you have a guy that has that skill set and can do all three, I really think he could be very good at any one of the three. So it's now going to be a matter of need for us. When we put all the pieces together over the summer, we'll figure out where he serves us best. He's an unselfish player. He'll play wherever we ask him to, and I think he can be good at all three positions.”

Rutgers is coming off of a 3-6 campaign that saw flashes of what was to come in the future. The Scarlet Knights were more competitive and 20 of the 22 starters are back from offensive and defense. The specialists also return.

“There's a tremendous amount of depth and I think that makes the world of a difference,” Young said. “It's just really encouraging to see my young guys especially as a DB, I'm able to be the veteran of the room now and just coach them up and see them out there running around making plays. That goes for I think any of the leaders in any of the other position groups.”

Can the mix of the players back, the added newcomers, and development from the rise of the younger players mean a bowl game is in the cards this fall?

“I think we saw a glimpse of the direction we're going in out there today,” Young said. “I think we're heading in the right direction. I think if we work hard enough and chop at the moment, we can end up there, yes.”

