Rutgers cruises past Bowling Green 12-5 in series opener

​Bowling Green started to chip into Rutgers’ lead but excellent pitching from one of their top relief pitchers. The Rutgers’ offense also came back alive and put up crooked numbers in the fifth and sixth innings.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights returned to the win column after their 12-5 win over the Bowling Green Falcons. The Scarlet Knights got things going early as they scored the first five runs of the ballgame.

Graduate transfer and right-handed pitcher Jared Kollar got the start and win for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Kollar battled a bit against the Falcons but still did enough to get his eighth win of the season. Kollar threw five innings allowing four hits, four runs, two walks, and five strikeouts.

​Relief pitcher Garrett French came out of the bullpen for Rutgers in the sixth and was really impressive. French pitched four innings allowing two hits, one run, no walks, and four strikeouts. French was also able to earn his third save of the season.

​The Rutgers’ offense had a big game at the plate as they scored twelve runs on fifteen hits. Catcher Nick Cimillo was the player of the game as he went 4-5 in the series opener with a double, two home runs, and three RBIs.

​Sophomore third baseman Tony Santa Maria is another transfer that had a big game against Bowling Green. The former Iona transfer went 1-4 with a double and two RBIs. First baseman Chris Brito went 2-4 with a run scored.

​Leadoff hitter Ryan Lasko continues to stay hot at the plate as he went 1-4 with a walk. Designated hitter Jordan Sweeney went 1-4 with a solo home run and outfielder Richie Schiekofer went 1-3 with a double, two RBIs, and a walk.