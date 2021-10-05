Rutgers commit Jacob Allen receives 2022 All-American Bowl jersey
Rutgers Football's top-ranked commit in the class of 2022, Hun School (NJ) offensive lineman Jacob Allen, was awarded his All-American jersey and selected to be a participant in the 2022 All-American Bowl.
Allen was originally supposed to receive his jersey on Saturday inside of SHI Stadium during the 'Rumble on the Raritan' event, which featured some of the top high school teams from the Tri-State. However, due to unforeseen weather circumstances last month, the high school games slated for that weekend were moved to this past weekend (10/2) and instead Allen received the jersey following the end of the game.
GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE
Allen is currently ranked as a four-star prospect and is considered the No. 133 overall recruit in the entire 2022 recruiting class. He has accumulated 30 total offers, but chose to verbally commit to the Scarlet Knights in May over the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas and many more.
As of right now, this year's All-American Bowl is all set to take place on January 8, 2022 and will be televised live on NBC.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board