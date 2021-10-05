Rutgers commit Jacob Allen receives 2022 All-American Bowl jersey

Rutgers Football's top-ranked commit in the class of 2022, Hun School (NJ) offensive lineman Jacob Allen, was awarded his All-American jersey and selected to be a participant in the 2022 All-American Bowl.

Allen was originally supposed to receive his jersey on Saturday inside of SHI Stadium during the 'Rumble on the Raritan' event, which featured some of the top high school teams from the Tri-State. However, due to unforeseen weather circumstances last month, the high school games slated for that weekend were moved to this past weekend (10/2) and instead Allen received the jersey following the end of the game.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE