Rutgers Basketball's starting big man Cliff Omoruyi will enter his name into the transfer portal per sources.

Omoruyi originally committed and signed with Rutgers out of high school as a member of the 2020 recruiting class from Roselle Catholic High School (NJ), where he was ranked the No. 42 overall prospect in his class. At the end of his recruitment, he chose Rutgers over 20 other offers from schools like Arizona, Auburn, UConn, Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, Syracuse and several others.

During his four seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Omoruyi appeared in 121 total games (104 starts), while averaging 10.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. He also ranks up there in the record books for the program, as he finished 4th all time in Field Goal Percentage, 6th in blocks and 4th in rebounds.

This past season, Omoruyi played in and started every game as he averaged 10.4ppg, 8.3rpg and 2.9bpg while shooting 51.2% from the field. These numbers also earned him All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and All-Big Ten Defensive Team.

The news of Omoruyi's departure shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as we've hinted several times on The Round Table Message Board and in a recent article as well that he might be entering the portal.

Stay tuned for more on Omoruyi and other Rutgers Basketball news right here on The Knight Report!