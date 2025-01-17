Midseason Report: How former Rutgers Basketball players are performing

With the college basketball season roughly at its midpoint, The Knight Report examines all of Rutgers Basketball's former players from last season and how they are performing with their new teams. The Scarlet Knights lost six players to the transfer portal from the 2023-24 season, and two from the 2022-23 season that are still active in college basketball this season.

2023 TRANSFERS

JALEN MILLER - ORAL ROBERTS

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Jalen Miller (12) dribbles the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin Overton (1) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images (Photo by Michael C. Johnson / Imagn Images)

An unexpected contributor as a true freshman as a defensive sparkplug off the bench, Miller entered the transfer portal after his sophomore season, opting to play at Oral Roberts in the Summit League. After playing in 22 games and averaging 17.3 minutes per game as a junior, Miller has become a staple in the Golden Eagles' starting lineup. He has started every game, averaging 7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and a steal per game. He scored a career-high 14 points in a win over Northern Arizona on December 4th.

DEAN REIBER - CHARLOTTE

Charlotte 49ers forward Dean Reiber (21) dribbles the ball against South Florida Bulls forward Corey Walker Jr. (right) at Dale F Halton Arena. Sam Roberts/Freeze Frame/Charlotte Athletics (Photo by Sam Roberts/Freeze Frame/Charlotte Athletics)

Reiber's college career has taken a similar path to Miller's, as he too was an unexpected contributor off the bench as a freshman, breaking out for 12 points off the bench against then-No. 13 Michigan State. He too entered the portal after his sophomore year, landing at Charlotte, closer to his hometown of Greensboro, North Carolina. Reiber has been a depth forward for the 49ers over two seasons, though he has broken into the starting lineup in 10 of Charlotte's 16 games this season. He is averaging 4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and one assist per game as a senior.

2024 TRANSFERS

ANTONIO CHOL - GARDEN CITY CC

Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Antonio Chol (left) dribbles in practice against Rutgers forward Oskar Palmquist (right) at Jersey Mike's Arena. (Photo by Tanya Breen-USA TODAY NETWORK)

A late addition to the 2022 class, Chol was a source of intrigue for multiple offseasons on the Banks. His size, athleticism, and shooting talent drew eyeballs in practice, but he could never put it all together in game action, appearing in 11 games over two seasons and averaging 1.4 points per game on 20.7% shooting from the floor. The Buffalo native entered the portal and originally signed with Howard in June, but two months later it was announced he had signed with Garden City Community College in Kansas. Chol has broken through as a star in the JUCO ranks, averaging 21.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game on 49.8% shooting from the floor, 40% from three, and 88.7% from the free throw line. He ranks 16th in total points among all NJCAA players and has already gotten some attention from some notable Division I programs. He received an offer from Arizona State in December, and unofficially visited New Mexico days later. It may not be long until Chol reappears in high-major basketball.

ANTWONE WOOLFOLK - MIAMI (OH)

Miami (Oh) Redhawks forward Antwone Woolfolk (13) blocks a shot by Michigan Wolverines guard L.J. Cason (2) in the first half at Crisler Center. Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images (Photo by Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

Adding to the list of former backup centers for the Scarlet Knights, Woolfolk opted to transfer after an up-and-down two years at Rutgers. The 6-foot-9 Cleveland native had a solid skillset but did not have the size to play well consistently in the Big Ten. He transferred to Miami (OH), moving down a level and getting closer to home. He has started every game for the RedHawks, averaging 8.1 points and six rebounds per game. The former high school two-sport standout has become close to a double-double threat each game and has stabilized his game at Miami. Woolfolk has done a good job on raising his efficiency as well, as he leads the MAC in field goal percentage at 63.2% (60-for-95). He is a key cog on what has been the conference's best team - and top scoring offense - so far as a junior.

DEREK SIMPSON - ST. JOSEPH'S

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Derek Simpson (0) reacts during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Jersey Mike's Arena. Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images (Photo by Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

Simpson was seen as the savior of Rutgers' 2022-23 campaign after Mawot Mag's injury, becoming the engine of the Scarlet Knights' offense as a true freshman with his quick first step and burst at the rim. While it did not result in an NCAA Tournament appearance, there was excitement for his future in the program. The Lenape High School alum ultimately could not take the next step in becoming a Big Ten lead guard, averaging 8.3 points per game on 30.5% shooting from the floor. He opted to enter the portal after his sophomore season, landing at St. Joseph's (PA) in the Atlantic 10. Simpson has started every game for the Hawks, averaging 10.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game on 39.7% shooting from the floor. He has been a mainstay on the floor for head coach Billy Lange thanks to his athleticism and defense, while also being a reliable option to get to the rim. He scored a season-high 19 points in St. Joseph's most recent game, a dominant win over Loyola Chicago. He has steadied his scoring output since December, scoring in double-figures in seven of the Hawks' 10 games since the month started, after only doing so three times in seven November games. He will have one more year of eligibility, and will likely be a key piece for St. Joseph's again as a senior.

MAWOT MAG - BYU

Providence Friars forward Bryce Hopkins (23) shoots over Brigham Young Cougars forward Mawot Mag (0) during the second half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Eric Canha-Imagn Images (Photo by Eric Canha-Imagn Images)

Coming to Rutgers as a native of Melbourne, Australia, Mag's career as a Scarlet Knight saw several highs and lows, from overcoming early health issues and becoming a standout defensive wing to hitting a game-clinching three in overtime against Ohio State, leading to Ace Bailey's commitment, then tearing his ACL at Madison Square Garden two weeks later, showing flashes of his old self after returning the following season, before sitting out the final three games of the season with more knee troubles. He entered the portal for his final year of eligibility, looking to start at the high-major level. After a relatively quiet recruitment publicly, he landed at BYU in the Big 12, a new NIL power under first-year head coach Kevin Young. Mag's role has shrunk midway through his lone season in Provo, averaging just under 13 minutes per game playing in 14 of the Cougars' 16 games after averaging 24.8 and 26.8 minutes per game in his final two seasons at Rutgers. He is averaging 4.7 points per game with a season high of 11 against Wyoming and Texas Tech, playing a depth role off the bench for BYU in his final collegiate season.

GAVIN GRIFFITHS - NEBRASKA

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Gavin Griffiths (12) shoots the ball against Fairleigh Dickinson Knights forward Bismark Nsiah (7) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Dylan Widger-Imagn Images (Photo by Dylan Widger-Imagn Images)

Ranked 23rd in the 2023 Rivals150, Griffiths was the crown jewel of Steve Pikiell's 2023 class and was among the highest-ranked recruits in program history at the time of his signing. His deadeye shooting, athleticism, and length at 6-foot-7 drew eyeballs across the Big Ten with a tantalizing wing skillset. That skillset never came to be, however, as he struggled with consistency on both ends of the floor. His second career game, a 25-point outburst against Boston University, still stands out as the best performance in his young college basketball career. His shooting did not translate as a freshman where he struggled to gain separation, only scoring double-digit points in seven games and shooting 32.4% from the floor (28.2% from three). Griffiths opted to enter the transfer portal two weeks after the season - even after saying he did not plan on transferring after the Scarlet Knights' season-ending loss to Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament - following only one year at Rutgers. The Connecticut-native re-appeared in the Big Ten, committing to Nebraska in April. Much like Mag, Griffiths' transfer has resulted in a vastly decreased role. Griffiths has appeared in just ten games, averaging ten minutes per game and has largely been relegated to mop-up duty. He played five minutes in two blowout losses in conference play, and scored a season-high 8 points against Southern on December 30th. He did not check into the game when the Cornhuskers faced off against his former Scarlet Knight team on Thursday night, a game Rutgers won 85-82 in Lincoln.

CLIFF OMORUYI - ALABAMA

Alabama Crimson Tide center Clifford Omoruyi (11) dunks over Purdue Boilermakers center Will Berg (44) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images (Photo by Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images)

The personification of Rutgers Basketball's rise from a national laughingstock to a force to be reckoned with earlier in Steve Pikiell's tenure, Omoruyi - ranked 42nd in the 2020 Rivals150 - became the Scarlet Knights' highest-rated recruit since Mike Rosario in 2008. Omoruyi showed flashes of his upside as a freshman playing behind Myles Johnson, before assuming the starting role as a sophomore and never looking back. He consistently landed near the top nationally in dunks, becoming one of the most feared lob threats in the Big Ten and developing into one of the top rim protectors nationally. While his offensive game never took an NBA-sized leap, Omoruyi still represented the program's development track record in his four-year career on the Banks. He grew from a player who committed over five fouls per 40 minutes as a true freshman into the anchor of Steve Pikiell's rim protection-reliant defensive scheme. Omoruyi entered the transfer portal after four seasons at Rutgers and testing the NBA Draft waters, and instantly became one of the hottest tickets on the market, especially given the demand for centers. He committed to Alabama, a team coming off a Final Four run in need of quality defense at the rim. In Nate Oats' perimeter-heavy, blazing-fast scheme Omoruyi has seen his numbers drop but he still plays an important role on the boards and protecting the rim. He is averaging 7.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game as a low-volume, high-efficiency option at the rim in a much more wide-open offensive environment, and ranks number one in the SEC in true shooting percentage among players that play at least 40% of their team's minutes. Omoruyi's Crimson Tide team also faced Rutgers this season during the Players Era Festival, and the 6-foot-10 center was solid against his old team. He only played 15 minutes due to foul trouble (finishing with four fouls), scoring 6 points and grabbing four rebounds, making all three of his field goal attempts. He also shared a moment with Dylan Harper, who gave Omoruyi a "Too Small" gesture after drawing a three-point play. Alabama ultimately got the last laugh, winning a wild 95-90 late-night matchup despite Harper's 37-point performance. Omoruyi ultimately cashed in on his opportunity after becoming a cornerstone Scarlet Knight over four years, and is making the most of his final collegiate season playing for a Final Four contender.