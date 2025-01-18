WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell on first road win of the season: “Every win in this league is important and I continue to say this from top to bottom, all 18 teams are really good and it's the best league in the country. When you go on the road, it's a lot of tough environments, every place is sold out and you have to play really well and do that for 40 minutes. Every win is important and it was an important win for us to get one on the road."

Coach Pikiell on stopping the Nebraska offense: “We are growing up and learning to how play at this level against great teams. We start four freshmen and our league is old, so you have to kind of figure it out and I think we are. We are rebounding the ball, some timely baskets and our defense is improving even though we gave up 82 tonight.”