2026 Pennsylvania ATH Wydeek Collier commits to Rutgers Football

Rutgers Football has landed their third commitment of the 2026 class and second from Pennsylvania today as Neumann-Goretti High School (PA) Three-Star athlete / edge rusher Wydeek Collier made his decision public today via social media.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound athlete becomes the third recruit to commit for the Scarlet Knights in the 2026 cycle, joining wide receivers Dyzier Carter out of Virginia and Elias Coke out of Pennsylvania.

Collier committed to the Scarlet Knights over his four other finalists - Miami, Penn State, Syracuse and West Virginia and he also added recent offers from Florida State and North Carolina who were pushing to get him on campus before he made his decision.

The Three-Star athlete has been to campus quite a few times already, visiting four times in 2024, three of which were for gameday visits this Fall. In addition to being a frequent visitor to Rutgers, Collier also visited Houston, Miami, Penn State and Syracuse last year.

As a high school junior, Collier played both side of the ball for Neuman-Goretti where he finished with hauled in 13 receptions for 270 yards and two touchdowns, along with 34 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and eight sacks.