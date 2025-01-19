2026 Pennsylvania ATH Wydeek Collier commits to Rutgers Football

Rutgers Football has landed their third commitment of the 2026 class and second from Pennsylvania today as Neumann-Goretti High School (PA) Three-Star athlete / edge rusher Wydeek Collier made his decision public today via social media.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound athlete becomes the third recruit to commit for the Scarlet Knights in the 2026 cycle, joining wide receivers Dyzier Carter out of Virginia and Elias Coke out of Pennsylvania.
Collier committed to the Scarlet Knights over his four other finalists - Miami, Penn State, Syracuse and West Virginia and he also added recent offers from Florida State and North Carolina who were pushing to get him on campus before he made his decision.
The Three-Star athlete has been to campus quite a few times already, visiting four times in 2024, three of which were for gameday visits this Fall. In addition to being a frequent visitor to Rutgers, Collier also visited Houston, Miami, Penn State and Syracuse last year.
As a high school junior, Collier played both side of the ball for Neuman-Goretti where he finished with hauled in 13 receptions for 270 yards and two touchdowns, along with 34 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
RIVALS REACTION....
"Wydeek Collier is an extremely long and versatile defender off the edge. He is around 6-foot-6, 205 pounds and reports a wingspan of 83 inches. Collier also has a reported 4.6-second 40-yard dash. He is slender and will need to to add weight if he plans to play as a true defensive end at the college level, but he has plenty of room to add to his frame. Playing as a stand-up edge rusher/outside linebacker makes the most sense for Collier with Rutgers. Collier is used in a variety of ways by Neumann-Goretti High School. In addition to playing as an edge rusher/linebacker on defense, he also plays wide receiver at the high school level.
In 2024, Collier recorded 34 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and eight sacks (including at least one strip sack). Offensively, he amassed 13 receptions for 370 yards (28.5 yards per reception) and two touchdowns. He was named as named as a first-team All-Catholic selection as a wide receiver and was a second-team selection as a defensive lineman. His explosive first step immediately jumps out when watching Collier. He has a knack for getting into the backfield quickly and disrupting plays. His length, explosiveness, speed, athleticism and versatility are all traits that make his potential as an edge defender very exciting. His long arms are an advantage when it comes to batting down passes as well. He is also physical and willing tackler in run support. Collier will certainly need to add strength and there is always room to refine the technique, but the upside is incredibly high with Collier." - Ryan O'Bleness, Rivals National Recruiting Analyst
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board