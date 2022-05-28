Rutgers beats Penn State 5-4, breaks record for most wins in single season

​With that win, the 2022 Rutgers Scarlet Knights earned their 43rd win this season, which breaks Rutgers’ record for most wins in a season. Rutgers had two seasons in which they won 42 games in 2001 and 2007 but never 43.

​It was a historic day for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball program. The Scarlet Knights battled against the Penn State Nittany Lions Friday afternoon and came out on town and made some history with the win.

While Rutgers had their offense wake up late in the game, it was Nathan Florence that kept Rutgers in the game while the offense was figuring things out. Florence pitched eight beautiful innings allowing three hits, one run, two walks, and ten strikeouts.

​Relief pitcher Ben Gorski came in relief for Florence and almost cost Rutgers the game. Gorski only recorded two outs before allowing three runs, three runs, and one walk. Maryland transfer Sam Bello was able to get the final out in the ninth stranding a game-winning run on third. Bello earned his sixth win of the season.

​On offense, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights had a slow start to the game as they struggled to hit against Penn State’s Jordan Morales. At the end of the game, Rutgers still had a solid game as they scored five runs on eleven hits.

​First baseman Chris Brito also had a historic game against the Nittany Lions. Brito went 2-3 with two RBIs and a walk. Those two RBIs tied the Rutgers record for most RBIs set in a season (72).

​Catcher Nick Cimillo might have broken out of his slump as he also had two hits in the win. Cimillo went 2-4 with an RBI double to left center and also drew a walk. Freshman Josh Kuroda-Grauer went 2-4 with a double and Danny DiGeorgio also went 2-4 with two base knocks.