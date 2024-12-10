Advertisement
Published Dec 10, 2024
Rutgers Basketball welcomes Penn State to Town for Tuesday Night Showdown
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

After another tough loss this past weekend, Rutgers Basketball is back home tonight for another Big Ten Conference matchup as the red hot Penn State Nittany Lions come to town.

Tickets can still be purchased by clicking the link HERE, use the promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for $20 OFF your purchase.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

FOLLOW ALONG WITH RHOOPS FANS IN OUR LIVE GAME THREAD HERE

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS PROMO!!
Advertisement

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV/STREAM: Peacock

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

WHEN: Tuesday at 7:00pm ET

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SPREAD: Rutgers -1.5pts || Over/Under set at 157.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAMNET RANKINGKENPOMESPN BPIBART TORVIK

Rutgers

84

74

71

58

Penn State

18

33

42

39

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2024-25 PENN STATE RECORD: 8-1 (1-0) / Notable wins versus Purdue, Virginia Tech and Fordham..

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 83rd time that the two programs have faced off against one another, with Penn State leading the series 45-37.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

Advertisement