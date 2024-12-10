Rutgers Basketball welcomes Penn State to Town for Tuesday Night Showdown

After another tough loss this past weekend, Rutgers Basketball is back home tonight for another Big Ten Conference matchup as the red hot Penn State Nittany Lions come to town.
Tickets can still be purchased by clicking the link HERE, use the promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for $20 OFF your purchase.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV/STREAM: Peacock
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
WHEN: Tuesday at 7:00pm ET
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey
SPREAD: Rutgers -1.5pts || Over/Under set at 157.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 PENN STATE RECORD: 8-1 (1-0) / Notable wins versus Purdue, Virginia Tech and Fordham..
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 83rd time that the two programs have faced off against one another, with Penn State leading the series 45-37.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board