It was a tough night for Rutgers as they got blown out by Michigan State 68-45 to drop to a 7-3 record overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten. Here are three thoughts after the game:

A Brutal Offensive Performance No matter which way you slice it this game featured Rutgers’ worst offensive performance so far this season. Not only did the Scarlet Knights shoot about 30 percent from the field, but they went 3-12 from the three-point line and turned the ball over nine times. “Got to give Michigan State obviously a ton of credit,” Rutgers Head Coach Steve Pikiell said in his postgame press conference. “They were great, Coach [Tom Izzo] had them ready. I didn’t have my guys ready and that’s on me. We certainly have to play better than this.” In addition, Rutgers got outrebounded by the Spartans 45-25 which is enough to make any Pikiell-led team tear their hair out. If not for the fact they were able to force 18 turnovers, the final score of this game could have been much uglier.