After getting out to a 6-0 start, Rutgers was brought down to earth a bit as they blew a 16-point lead en route to their first loss of the season to Ohio State 80-68. Here are three thoughts after the game: FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL FEBRUARY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!



Myles Johnson Finds Himself In Foul Trouble After a game like this the Big Ten might have to issue a statement on how Myles Johnson is allowed to play defense as some of the calls that went against the junior big man were downright criminal. “Myles had been playing really well and to only have him on the court for 15 minutes without Cliff [Omoruyi] is not a good thing,” Head Coach Steve Pikiell said in his postgame press conference. “He’s a good player, he’ll bounce back and learn a lot from this.” Fouling out with 8:44 left in the second half, Johnson’s loss played a pivotal role in this matchup as the Buckeyes would continue to attack the paint at will and finish the game on a 29-9 run. “We’ll have to be more creative with our lineup when guys are out, we have to do a better job,” Pikiell continued. “So I’ll take the hit for this but we’ll get better. These are the obstacles you face in the best league in the country.” Even backup center Mamadou Doucoure could not escape the refs’ quick trigger whistle as he also found himself in early foul trouble and ended up finishing the game with four fouls to his name.

Jacob Young Goes Down As bad as the second half was for Rutgers, it became even worse with about eight minutes to go when senior guard Jacob Young went up for a dunk and injured himself after landing hard on his back. “He fell really hard, he was in a lot of pain. We’re keeping our fingers crossed,” Pikiell said. “We’re banged up, we’re down a few guys. Every guy is important but we’ve got to get him back.” Already having to play without freshman big man Cliff Omoruyi and freshman forward Mawot Mag, the Scarlet Knights seem to have found themselves plagued by injuries just seven games into the season. “Not having Cliff today hurt us but I thought that Mamadou Doucoure came in today and worked his butt off and gave us some really good minutes,” Pikiell added. “And Jacob Young, he’s having a great year and has been our most important defender. I just hope he’s okay, that’s the most important thing, to keep our guys healthy.” While Rutgers appears to have lucked out with Geo Baker’s high ankle sprain not being too serious, they can ill afford to lose Young for an extended period of time as he has seemingly become the engine that keeps the team going.