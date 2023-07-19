Months after scoring the most highly rated recruit in Rutgers history in five star forward Ace Bailey of McEachern (GA) HS, Rutgers is in pursuit of another highly-touted national 2024 recruit.

At prep superpower Montverde Academy, right outside the Orlando, Fla., area, 6-foot-9 five star forward Asa Newell appears poised for an All American year. Newell was offered by Rutgers yesterday.