Rutgers Basketball's run in the NCAA Tournament has come to an end as they suffered a 63-60 loss to the No. 2 seeded Houston Cougars in the second round of the tournament.

It was a back and forth game all night long, as the Scarlet knights lead by as much as 10 points with 8:45 left in the second half. However they couldn’t stop the Cougars in the end as they went on a 14-2 run to battled back to earn the victory over the Scarlet Knights.

Although the game ended with a loss, the good news is that Rutgers Basketball broke the dreaded 30 year drought of not making the tournament and head coach Steve Pikiell will have his guys back in the tournament sooner rather than later.

Below you can see the full box score, Rutgers' play of the game, who the Scarlet Knights will take on next and more.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE