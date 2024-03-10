Advertisement
Rutgers Basketball set to take on Ohio State on Senior Day

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball is back for their regular season finale today as they welcome the Ohio State Buckeyes to town for Senior Day.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV: BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

WHEN: Sunday at 2:00pm ET

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM NET RANKING KENPOM ESPN BPI T-RANK

Rutgers

93

87

82

94

Ohio State

60

55

53

47

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2023-24 OHIO STATE RECORD: 18-12 (8-11) / Notable wins against Purdue (2), Alabama (8) and Michigan State (23).

SERIES HISTORY: This meeting between the Scarlet Knights and the Buckeyes will mark the 18th ever meeting between the two programs. Ohio State leads the series 12-5, but each team has won two of the last four games.

RECRUIT COMPARISON....

