Rutgers Basketball set to take on Ohio State on Senior Day
Rutgers Basketball is back for their regular season finale today as they welcome the Ohio State Buckeyes to town for Senior Day.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV: BTN
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
WHEN: Sunday at 2:00pm ET
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
|TEAM
|NET RANKING
|KENPOM
|ESPN BPI
|T-RANK
|
Rutgers
|
93
|
87
|
82
|
94
|
Ohio State
|
60
|
55
|
53
|
47
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2023-24 OHIO STATE RECORD: 18-12 (8-11) / Notable wins against Purdue (2), Alabama (8) and Michigan State (23).
SERIES HISTORY: This meeting between the Scarlet Knights and the Buckeyes will mark the 18th ever meeting between the two programs. Ohio State leads the series 12-5, but each team has won two of the last four games.
RECRUIT COMPARISON....
