Ask The Experts -- Wednesday Edition!

Rutgers Women's Basketball newcomers shine in dominant exhibition win
Rutgers Women's Basketball took down Caldwell 101-48 in a preseason exhibition today at Jersey Mike's Arena.
Rutgers Women's Soccer Plays to a 1-1 Draw on Senior Day
Late Terrapin goal stuns Scarlet Knights on Senior Day as RU and Maryland play to a draw
2026 New York G Jasiah Jervis adds Rutgers Basketball offer following visit
Rutgers Basketball sent out an offer to Four-Star, Class of 2026 New York G Jasiah Jervis following a recent visit.
TKR TV: Every throw from QB Athan Kaliakmanis versus USC
Here's a look at every throw from Rutgers Football QB Athan Kaliakmanis versus USC on Friday night.
TKR Pod: Rutgers Football Postgame Show -- USC Edition
Join the TKR staff as they talk LIVE following Rutgers Football's game against USC on Friday night.
Every week, The Knight Report publisher Richard O'Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts answer questions from Scarlet Knights fans about the any of the athletic programs, their recruiting efforts, or whatever else they might want to know in this thread below.
If we don't know the answer, we'll work our hardest to find out the latest and provide the best answer possible.We will check in on the thread all day long to answer whatever questions you have!
