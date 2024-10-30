Advertisement

Rutgers Women's Basketball newcomers shine in dominant exhibition win

Rutgers Women's Basketball newcomers shine in dominant exhibition win

Rutgers Women's Basketball took down Caldwell 101-48 in a preseason exhibition today at Jersey Mike's Arena.

 • Alec Crouthamel
Rutgers Women's Soccer Plays to a 1-1 Draw on Senior Day

Rutgers Women's Soccer Plays to a 1-1 Draw on Senior Day

Late Terrapin goal stuns Scarlet Knights on Senior Day as RU and Maryland play to a draw

 • Mark Bator
2026 New York G Jasiah Jervis adds Rutgers Basketball offer following visit

2026 New York G Jasiah Jervis adds Rutgers Basketball offer following visit

Rutgers Basketball sent out an offer to Four-Star, Class of 2026 New York G Jasiah Jervis following a recent visit.

Premium content
 • Zach Smart
TKR TV: Every throw from QB Athan Kaliakmanis versus USC

TKR TV: Every throw from QB Athan Kaliakmanis versus USC

Here's a look at every throw from Rutgers Football QB Athan Kaliakmanis versus USC on Friday night.

 • Richie O'Leary
TKR Pod: Rutgers Football Postgame Show -- USC Edition

TKR Pod: Rutgers Football Postgame Show -- USC Edition

Join the TKR staff as they talk LIVE following Rutgers Football's game against USC on Friday night.

 • Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent

Published Oct 30, 2024
Ask The Experts -- Wednesday Edition!
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Every week, The Knight Report publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts answer questions from Scarlet Knights fans about the any of the athletic programs, their recruiting efforts, or whatever else they might want to know in this thread below.

If we don't know the answer, we'll work our hardest to find out the latest and provide the best answer possible.We will check in on the thread all day long to answer whatever questions you have!

CLICK HERE to join in on the discussion and ask our RU experts anything!

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS THREAD!

