ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule

TKR Pod: Instant Reaction to 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar's decommitment
The TKR Podcast reacts to Rutgers Football losing a commitment from Class of 2026 QB commit Gavin Sidwar.
2026 quarterback Gavin Sidwar decommits from Rutgers Football
Rutgers Football took a recruiting hit as 2026 quarterback Gavin Sidwar decommitted from the program today.
Rutgers Women's Basketball newcomers shine in dominant exhibition win
Rutgers Women's Basketball took down Caldwell 101-48 in a preseason exhibition today at Jersey Mike's Arena.
Rutgers Women's Soccer Plays to a 1-1 Draw on Senior Day
Late Terrapin goal stuns Scarlet Knights on Senior Day as RU and Maryland play to a draw
2026 New York G Jasiah Jervis adds Rutgers Basketball offer following visit
Rutgers Basketball sent out an offer to Four-Star, Class of 2026 New York G Jasiah Jervis following a recent visit.
Rutgers Football is now 4-4 following a 42-20 loss to USC this past Friday night and this upcoming weekend they will get a much needed bye week.
Thanks to the ESPN Football Power Index, there is now an analytical way to predict the victor of each college football game in the entire nation. For those that aren't familiar with the FPI, you can read the definition of the index here.
Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.
In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Rutgers Football winning each of their remaining games on the 2024 football schedule.
