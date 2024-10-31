Advertisement

Published Oct 31, 2024
ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Rutgers Football is now 4-4 following a 42-20 loss to USC this past Friday night and this upcoming weekend they will get a much needed bye week.

Thanks to the ESPN Football Power Index, there is now an analytical way to predict the victor of each college football game in the entire nation. For those that aren't familiar with the FPI, you can read the definition of the index here.

Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.

In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Rutgers Football winning each of their remaining games on the 2024 football schedule.

RUTGERS' GAME-BY-GAME PREDICTIONS
GAMELIKELIHOOD OF VICTORYCHANGE FROM LAST WEEK

November 9th vs. Minnesota

42.9%

-6.5%

November 16th @ Maryland

38.3%

+6.1%

November 23rd vs. Illinois

49.3%

+2.2%

November 30th @ Michigan State

41.0%

+1.2%

--------------------------------------------------------------

